Google Pixel Fold Coming May 10, Pricing at $1,799 USD Says Leaker [PICS]

John Quintet
1 hour ago

The first Google foldable device, the Pixel Fold, is said to make its announcement on May 10, 2023, at the Google I/O developer conference, according to a leaker.

Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech said on Monday morning the Google Pixel Fold will be announced on May 10, the same day pre-orders will become available, priced at a hefty $1,799 USD (just over $2,400 CAD), about on par with similar foldable smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.

Google’s carrier partners will reportedly offer pre-orders for the Pixel Fold on May 30, while the device itself will launch on June 27, 2023.

Front Page Tech shared what it claimed were press renders of the Google Pixel Fold, expected to be available in Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black). One unnamed source describe the Pixel Fold as “really fxxking heavy”.

Back in November, Prosser leaked these same Pixel Fold press images but today’s addition of the launch date and pre-order dates are new, so let’s wait and see if they come true.

