Google Launches AI Essentials Course; Free Version for Teachers

Google has introduced a new course called AI Essentials, aimed at breaking down how to use artificial intelligence for professionals across various industries. Upon completion of the course, you’ll get a certificate that you can add to your resumé.

Taught by AI experts actively working at Google, this course offers practical, hands-on training in using AI to enhance workplace efficiency. Available globally on Coursera for ($49 USD; $65 CAD in Canada), the course requires no prior experience and is designed to be self-paced to accommodate busy schedules. Of course, you’ll get to learn how to use Gemini, Google’s generative AI tool.

The AI course curriculum is as follows:

Introduction to AI

Maximize Productivity with AI Tool

Discover the Art of Prompt Engineering

Use AI Responsibly

Stay Ahead of the AI Curve

The course fee gives you access to:

course materials, including videos, readings, and discussion forums

graded assignments

Final grade at the end of the course

Shareable Course Certificate

It will take roughly 15 hours to finish the course, which will teach how to use generative AI tools, including how to create impactful prompts and which AI tech to select for the tasks you need. The goal here is to equip users so they can leverage their skills at current and future jobs.

Who is this course for? Google says it’s geared for individuals who are overwhelmed with day-to-day tasks and seek to focus more on substantive, impactful work. Google AI Essentials is initially offered in English, with additional language versions such as French, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese (BR), and Japanese slated for release soon.

Besides this AI Essentials course from Google, there is also a free generative AI course for teachers, which again are self-paced lessons, but only takes two hours to complete. Google says this course will teach educators how to save time on everyday tasks such as drafting emails, while it can also help teachers customize lesson plans for all learners.