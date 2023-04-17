Netflix Apologizes After Love is Blind Reunion Disaster, Will Now Release April 17

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

This weekend, Netflix ran into a major snafu when airing its second-ever live event. On Sunday evening at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, the Love is Blind: The Live Reunion event was supposed to begin. However, when fans around the world tuned in, they were met with a message indicating a delay.

Netflix supposedly ran into an issue while live-streaming the event. Love is Blind: The Live Reunion was being filmed to bring the cast of Season 4 together as well as hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey. Fans eagerly awaited Love is Blind: The Live Reunion to begin after a minor setback. However, after more than 15 minutes Netflix posted on Twitter, saying it “will be worth the wait.”

Waiting is exactly what fans did. At 9:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT, Netflix threw in the towel. The company responded to fans and apologized online. “We are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” the company said. Rather than postpone the live event, Netflix opted to film Love is Blind: The Live Reunion and have it released on Netflix at a later date.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to be waiting long. The streamer quickly posted that Love is Blind: The Live Reunion will be available globally on April 17 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT.

The entire ordeal was a major setback for Netflix and its ambitions for live streaming. This is the second event the streaming service attempted. Last month, Netflix debuted its live-streaming efforts with Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage comedy special. Fortunately, that one seemed to have gone off without a hitch.

On top of that, Netflix has continually been under pressure from its users. This year, the streamer has received a fair amount of scrutiny for implementing changes to its password sharing.

As of now, there’s no word on what Netflix will tackle as far as live streaming. It’s likely the company will examine its production pipeline before tackling another major event. Though, all eyes are on the streamer to deliver this time around.

Other articles in the category: News

Twitter Labels CBC ‘Government-funded Media’, Public Broadcaster Disagrees

After Elon Musk’s Twitter slapped the ‘Government-funded Media’ label onto the U.S. National Public Radio's (NRP) Twitter bio, the non-profit media organization quit the social network in protest. Originally the first label was “state-affiliated media,” used for other state outlets from nations such as Russia and China. NPR is both privately and publicly funded but...
Gary Ng
33 mins ago

Samsung Considers Replacing Google Search with Bing on Devices: Report

Summary: Samsung considers replacing Google with Microsoft's Bing as the default search engine on its devices. Google faces potential $3 billion annual revenue loss if Samsung contract is lost. In response, Google accelerates efforts to create a new AI-driven search engine and integrate AI features into the existing one. Google employees were taken aback last...
John Quintet
18 hours ago