Netflix Apologizes After Love is Blind Reunion Disaster, Will Now Release April 17

This weekend, Netflix ran into a major snafu when airing its second-ever live event. On Sunday evening at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, the Love is Blind: The Live Reunion event was supposed to begin. However, when fans around the world tuned in, they were met with a message indicating a delay.

Netflix supposedly ran into an issue while live-streaming the event. Love is Blind: The Live Reunion was being filmed to bring the cast of Season 4 together as well as hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey. Fans eagerly awaited Love is Blind: The Live Reunion to begin after a minor setback. However, after more than 15 minutes Netflix posted on Twitter, saying it “will be worth the wait.”

Waiting is exactly what fans did. At 9:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT, Netflix threw in the towel. The company responded to fans and apologized online. “We are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” the company said. Rather than postpone the live event, Netflix opted to film Love is Blind: The Live Reunion and have it released on Netflix at a later date.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

Thankfully, fans won’t have to be waiting long. The streamer quickly posted that Love is Blind: The Live Reunion will be available globally on April 17 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT.

The entire ordeal was a major setback for Netflix and its ambitions for live streaming. This is the second event the streaming service attempted. Last month, Netflix debuted its live-streaming efforts with Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage comedy special. Fortunately, that one seemed to have gone off without a hitch.

On top of that, Netflix has continually been under pressure from its users. This year, the streamer has received a fair amount of scrutiny for implementing changes to its password sharing.

As of now, there’s no word on what Netflix will tackle as far as live streaming. It’s likely the company will examine its production pipeline before tackling another major event. Though, all eyes are on the streamer to deliver this time around.