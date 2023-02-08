Netflix Launches Paid Password Sharing in Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

netflix password sharing canada

The days of sharing your Netflix password with your freeloading friends and family in Canada are over.

Netflix has been hinting at a password crackdown for its major markets and now it has debuted in Canada. The company detailed the update in a blog post on Wednesday, titled, “an update on sharing”.

Netflix says there are over 100 million households sharing accounts today, “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films.”

Recent paid password sharing features launched in Latin America last near, and today they are debuting in Canada, alongside New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. The U.S. is not part of this debut, for now.

Netflix says you can still watch while you travel, such as by logging into other devices at a hotel or holiday rental.

Debuting today is “Buy an extra member”. For those Netflix members on Standard or Premium plans, an extra member can be added to their account, for people that do not live at their household, at the price of $7.99 CAD per month in Canada.

These extra members get their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password.

Paid password sharing costs NZD $7.99 in New Zealand, Euro 3.99 in Portugal, and Euro 5.99 in Spain.

Last week, Netflix changed Spatial Audio support to Premium members only, while increasing the number of devices that can download offline from 4 to 6.

Netflix pricing in Canada as of today is as follows:

  • Basic with ads: 5.99 CAD/month
  • Basic: 9.99 CAD/month
  • Standard: 16.49 CAD/month
  • Premium: 20.99 CAD/month

Netflix paid sharing canada

Netflix will let existing users sharing accounts transfer their profiles to a new account—that is paid—to retain personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more.

“We value our members and recognize that they have many entertainment choices. A Netflix account is intended for one household and members can choose from a range of plans with different features,” concluded Netflix.

Will you be adding “paid members” to join your Netflix account? It might one way to help subsidize your shiny Premium account…

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide Canada 2023: Top Tech Gift Ideas

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if you've been dragging your head thinking of something to get your dearest this year, we've got you covered. Here are our top picks for tech gifts this Valentine's Day: Apple.ca Valentine's Day Gift Ideas Apple released a bunch of new products in time for Valentine's shopping...
Nehal Malik
5 days ago

You Can Now Buy Apple’s HomePod 2 in Canada

Apple has officially launched sales of its new HomePod second-generation in Canada, with first pre-orders set to deliver today. As of writing, you can buy HomePod 2 on Apple’s website and have it ready for pickup at your local Apple Store. Select addresses can also get HomePod 2 with same-day delivery. HomePod 2 costs $399 […]
Gary Ng
5 days ago

Samsung Reveals Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra at Unpacked Event

Today, Samsung has revealed the Galaxy S23 series of devices. During its annual keynote, the company revealed details on the new flagship devices encompassing the Galaxy line. This year, Samsung is pleased to announce the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new series of Galaxy phones iterates on its predecessors...
Steve Vegvari
1 week ago