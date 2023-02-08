Netflix Launches Paid Password Sharing in Canada

The days of sharing your Netflix password with your freeloading friends and family in Canada are over.

Netflix has been hinting at a password crackdown for its major markets and now it has debuted in Canada. The company detailed the update in a blog post on Wednesday, titled, “an update on sharing”.

Netflix says there are over 100 million households sharing accounts today, “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films.”

Recent paid password sharing features launched in Latin America last near, and today they are debuting in Canada, alongside New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. The U.S. is not part of this debut, for now.

Netflix says you can still watch while you travel, such as by logging into other devices at a hotel or holiday rental.

Debuting today is “Buy an extra member”. For those Netflix members on Standard or Premium plans, an extra member can be added to their account, for people that do not live at their household, at the price of $7.99 CAD per month in Canada.

These extra members get their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password.

Paid password sharing costs NZD $7.99 in New Zealand, Euro 3.99 in Portugal, and Euro 5.99 in Spain.

Last week, Netflix changed Spatial Audio support to Premium members only, while increasing the number of devices that can download offline from 4 to 6.

Netflix pricing in Canada as of today is as follows:

Basic with ads: 5.99 CAD/month

Basic: 9.99 CAD/month

Standard: 16.49 CAD/month

Premium: 20.99 CAD/month

Netflix will let existing users sharing accounts transfer their profiles to a new account—that is paid—to retain personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more.

“We value our members and recognize that they have many entertainment choices. A Netflix account is intended for one household and members can choose from a range of plans with different features,” concluded Netflix.

Will you be adding “paid members” to join your Netflix account? It might one way to help subsidize your shiny Premium account…