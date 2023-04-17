Uber Eats Cannabis Delivery Now Available in BC

Starting Tuesday, April 18, British Columbians can order safe, legal cannabis and get it delivered straight to their homes via Uber Eats Canada.

Thanks to a new partnership between Uber Eats and Leafly, BC residents aged 19+ can place orders from local licensed cannabis retailers in the Uber Eats app.

This expansion to British Columbia comes exactly six months after Uber Eats and Leafly brought cannabis delivery to Ontario.

BC is a mature market with more residents reporting accessing legal cannabis. This partnership will help licensed merchants connect with those existing cannabis users.

Here’s how to order legal cannabis in BC via Uber Eats:

Open the Uber Eats app and select the “Recreational Cannabis” category or search for one of the licenced cannabis retailers. You will see a confirmation that you must be of legal age to enter the virtual storefront. Now navigate the menu of the retailer to place an order. You must be within the delivery radius of the licenced cannabis retailer in order to be able to place an order. Once accepted, you will be notified and provided with the estimated time of delivery. The order will only be delivered by the licenced cannabis retailer’s own provincially certified staff. When the delivery person arrives, your age and sobriety will be verified as required by regulations.

““Over the last few years, we have invested heavily in our delivery offering and selection has expanded tremendously,” said Uber Eats Canada GM Klaas Knieriem.

“Uber Eats has grown quickly to become a versatile platform usable by diverse businesses large and small.”

Below is a list of the first cannabis retailers on Uber Eats in British Columbia:

Sea to Sky, Vancouver

Original Farm Cannabis (three locations in Vancouver and Victoria)

Leisure For Cannabis, Vancouver

ARCannabis, four locations in Vancouver

4Twenty Cannabis, two locations in Vancouver

North Shore Cannabis, Vancouver

Queensborough Cannabis, New Westminster

To learn more and place your order, visit this link.