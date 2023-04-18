iPhone 15 Pro Max Said to Offer Up to 6x Optical Zoom

According to a new report by MacRumors, Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a periscope lens offering up to 6x optical zoom.

For those who aren’t familiar, a periscope lens offers increased optical zoom and is currently found in some flagship Android smartphones from Samsung, Google, and Huawei.

Higher optical zoom within the compact smartphone camera is achieved by allowing the light absorbed by the image sensor to be bent or “folded” using this type of lens.

Today’s report follows up on last year’s claim from veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said the iPhone 15 Pro Max would offer 5-6x optical zoom.

The periscope technology will be exclusive to the Pro Max model, according to Kuo, and will be built into the Telephoto lens allowing for higher optical zoom when shooting photos.

Kuo expects the periscope lens to remain limited to the Pro Max model next year as well, and will only be found in the iPhone 16 Pro Max.