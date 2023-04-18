Monster Hunter Now to Launch in September, Closed Beta Starts April 25

Niantic and Capcom have announced a AR-based RPG dubbed Monster Hunter Now. Based on the hit franchise under Capcom’s belt, the two developers are joining forces for a real world hunting experience, launching this summer.

Monster Hunter Now was announced early this week. In a blog post made by Niantic, the game is said to be designed to bring the fantasy of hunting larger than life monsters in real life. Players will be able to explore their real surroundings, join other players and “take down the fiercest monsters in the world, adding a social element to the thrilling experience.” The game is said to have an original story and that familiar characters from Monster Hunter may appear.

As seen in this brief trailer, players will use the AR capabilities of their Android and iOS device to locate a monster. The game then transitions into an animated battle sequence where players ban together to defeat the enemy. Players can tap their device and flick the screen to use weapons and dodge attacks. From the looks of the trailer, up to four players can play cooperatively against a foe. Though, that’s unconfirmed.

Of course, the game appears to use a lot of mechanics and systems that Pokemon GO players may be familiar with. However, unlike Pokemon GO, Monster Hunter Now battles are expected to last upwards of 75 seconds. Plus, players will have the option to play the game in vertical or landscape mode.

Moreso, Niantic is introducing a Paintball item. Using a Paintball on an enemy, players can mark a monster they have encountered and battle against it at a later point. This could be incredibly useful if the player opt to battle at home or wait until their friends arrive. Additionally, Palico companions can mark any monster you pass with a Paintball, even if you’re not actively playing at the time.

Monster Hunter Now will be a free-to-play game available to players across Android and iOS upon its launch this September. Players interested in taking part in a closed beta can sign up on the Monster Hunter Now website. 10,000 players will be chosen to take part in the beta.