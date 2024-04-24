Uber Canada Expands Services to Newfoundland and Labrador

Uber Canada has announced that its rideshare services are now available to residents and visitors in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The latest expansion of the rideshare app has now hit the most easterly province of Canada. Ahead of the summer, Uber Canada will be available in the province as users can select pick-up and drop-off services, the company announces.

Today we are bringing rideshare to residents and visitors in Newfoundland and Labrador! Just in time for a busy summer tourism season, residents and visitors alike now have a safe, affordable, and reliable option to help get them where they need to go, when they need to. pic.twitter.com/P5zmadXRAk — Uber Canada (@Uber_Canada) April 23, 2024

As part of the expansion celebration, Uber Canada revealed that Olympian curlers Brad Gushue and Mark Nichols were the first in Newfoundland and Labrador. Uber Canada also shouts out Gary Noftall as being “Driver 0″ in the area.

“As a bucket-list tourist destination, and with a growing reputation as a great place to do business, Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes visitors from around the world,” Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said in a statement. “These travellers are used to having a variety of transportation options at their fingertips, and today’s announcement puts us on par with over 10,000 cities around the world where people can hail an Uber.”

As indicated by the announcement tweet, the main focal point of coverage is St. John’s. However, the coverage map does envelope the entire Avalon Peninsula area. It’s one step in the right direction to have Uber Canada’s services available in other regions of Newfoundland and Labrador. This has long been requested by Canadians in the area who need safe and reliable ridesharing options.

Currently, Uber is in operation across 140 municipalities in Canada. Globally, Uber operates in 10,000 cities. However, the company has faced critisms over the years. Surrounding the company’s use of gig workers, some have pressured the company to employ drivers within the company.

Earlier this month, Uber launched its new safety features for riders, including some late-night options. This includes the ability to schedule audio recordings or opt for a four-digit PIN verification with their driver. These tools can automatically be turned on at specific times of the day, including late-night drives.