PlayStation Canada Offering Special Edition Presto Cards as Part of MLB The Show 24 Scavenger Hunt

PlayStation Canada has revealed its ‘Finding Plakata’ scavenger hunt campaign. Those in the Toronto area have a chance to find a limited-edition MLB The Show 24 Presto Card featuring cover athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Following its cryptic tease earlier this month, PlayStation Canada has announced that it’ll be celebrating MLB The Show 24 by hosting its scavenger hunt at “select GO Transit locations.” From April 29th to May 3rd, PlayStation Canada will be hiding one of five special edition Presto cards at a different Go Transit location.

Each day, fans have the opportunity to find the Presto card, pre-loaded with a $150 value. Each card will have Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the front. The card can then be used across 11 Presto-enabled transit systems within Ontario. This includes GO services, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), MiWay, and UP Express.

Of course, a good scavenger hunt always has clues leading participants to the treasure. This one is no different. Keep an eye on PlayStation Canada’s Instagram account as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be giving out hints about which station to look at each day. Fans can also look up the #FindingPlakata hashtag to follow along if they are not within the GTA.

PlayStation’s San Diego Studio once again developed MLB The Show 24. The game launched on March 15 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Series S.