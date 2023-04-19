Apple Music Classical Brings Vienna Philharmonic Concerts in Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos

Apple Music subscribers now enjoy six incredible concerts by the Vienna Philharmonic, recorded exclusively for the new Apple Music Classical app.

Available for free to Apple Music subscribers, Apple released its new Apple Music Classical app last month offering “the world’s largest classical music catalog.”

Listeners can enjoy the highest audio quality available at up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless, along with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support.

The app offers hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features.

Today, the company announced via its new @AppleClassical Twitter account that it has added six Vienna Philharmonic concerts to the platform.

The concerts include pianist Martha Argerich’s performance of Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1, and Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 conducted by Daniel Barenboim.

Apple Music Classical is now available in Canada and everywhere else where Apple Music is offered.