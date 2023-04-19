Apple Watch Earth Day Challenge for 2023 is Back

Apple announced its latest achievements towards its goal of making every product carbon neutral by 2030, ahead of Earth Day on April 22, 2023, while also detailing how it’s celebrating with customers across its services.

This includes a new framework to share the reduced climate impact of new iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, and Apple Watch models, as well as new partnerships to foster climate solutions and engage communities.

Customers can learn and take action with curated collections and tailored activities across Apple platforms.

Since 2015, Apple has reduced its comprehensive carbon footprint by over 45% while increasing revenue by over 68%. The company’s environmental efforts, such as expanding renewable energy across its supply chain and using recycled and low-carbon materials, have helped avoid over 28 million metric tons of carbon emissions.

Apple is also sharing detailed progress in its 2023 Environmental Progress Report and annual People and Environment in Our Supply Chain Report.

Apple has announced new global partnerships to engage communities in environmental solutions, including working with Conservation International in Latin America, developing a certified methodology for blue carbon in China, and partnering with World Wildlife Fund on the Nature-Based Solutions Origination Platform.

Apple is also working with Beyond Benign to bring green chemistry and sustainable science programming to minority-serving institutions in the U.S.

To celebrate Earth Day, Apple is offering various ways for customers to connect with the environment and take action to reduce their impact on the planet.

Apple Watch users can also earn a special limited edition Earth Day award, when they complete any workout of 30 minutes or more on April 22 (time to get off the couch, drop that pizza slice and turn off Netflix). There’s also a new Time to Run episode from Joshua Tree National Park with trainer Scott Carvin.

These include trade-in services, free recycling, exclusive Today at Apple programming, Earth Day collections in the App Store, and new and award-winning Earth Day programming on Apple TV+.

Apple News will feature a special collection celebrating natural wonders and highlighting remarkable people and communities fighting for a greener world.

Meanwhile, Apple Books will feature curated books and audiobooks for Earth Day as well.