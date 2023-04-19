Snapchat Releases Free AI Chatbot For All

Snap is rolling out its free-for-all “My AI” chatbot to all of Snapchat’s 750 million monthly active users worldwide, with the ability for users to change how it looks.

The OpenAI-powered bot can now be added to group chats by mentioning it with an @ symbol, and then users can customize its name and look with a Bitmoji avatar.

My AI can now offer recommendations for places to visit on the Snap Map or which Lenses and AR filters to use in the Snapchat camera

The company is also planning to soon let people visually message My AI and receive generated responses. The feature will be available to Snapchat+ subscribers only.

“Snapchat+ subscribers have been loving My AI, our AI-powered chatbot, sending nearly 2 million chat messages per day to learn more about movies, sports, pets, and the world around them,” says Snap.

Below are some of the new features being added to My AI as it becomes available to Snapchatters globally:

Your My AI comes with one of thousands of unique Bitmoji variations and can be easily customized.

It’s easy to bring My AI into any of your conversations with friends. Simply @ mention My AI and ask a question on behalf of the group.

My AI surfaces place recommendations from the Snap Map and suggests relevant Lenses.

You can share Snaps with My AI. Our community can send Snaps to My AI and receive a chat reply.

Soon Snapchat+ subscribers will be able to Snap My AI and get a unique generative Snap back.

Snap says My AI is, however, far from perfect, and that it will continue to use early learnings to make AI a more safe, fun, and useful experience.