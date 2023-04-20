Amazon’s Anti-Counterfeiting Exchange Aims to Eliminate Fake Goods

Amazon has just announced the launch of its Anti-Counterfeiting Exchange (ACX) aimed at helping eliminate counterfeit goods across the retail industry.

According to the e-commerce giant, ACX is an industry collaboration that makes it safer to shop online and more difficult for counterfeiters to sell fake goods.

Participating stores can share information about confirmed counterfeiters who attempted to use their services to try to sell counterfeit products.

Amazon has already detected hundreds of accounts through ACX where the same counterfeiter tried to create selling accounts on Amazon and at least one other store operator.

“This is an opening salvo in a much larger battle against counterfeiters and criminal organizations, and the effort will need even greater participation,” says NIPRCC’s James Mancuso.

“Active cooperation among private sector firms is key to combating illicit counterfeiting networks,” said Daniel Castro, director of the Center for Data Innovation.

Amazon is inviting other retailers and marketplace service providers to join the Anti-Counterfeiting Exchange and collaborate with the founding members.

Each participant makes its own independent decisions about whether and how to use the information in ACX.