Amazon Luna Now on Samsung Gaming Hub in Canada 

Amazon Luna, the cloud gaming service from Amazon, is expanding its availability to the Samsung Gaming Hub on 2021-2023 Samsung Smart TVs in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

This expansion allows Samsung TV owners in these regions to enjoy high-quality, immersive gaming experiences without needing additional gaming hardware.

The Samsung Gaming Hub brings together the best of gaming on Samsung TVs. Players in the United States have had access to Luna on the Samsung Gaming Hub since the summer of 2022, and now Canadian, German, and British gamers can join in on the fun.

Amazon Prime members can enjoy a rotating selection of games at no extra cost, and subscribe to various game libraries through Luna’s subscription offerings. Luna+ provides access to games across genres, while Ubisoft Multi Access includes popular AAA titles, and Jackbox Games offers entertaining options for family game nights.

To get started, Samsung TV owners can access the Luna app from the Samsung Gaming Hub and log in with their Amazon account.

Gamers can then connect a Luna Controller, a compatible Bluetooth-enabled controller, or use the Luna phone controller app to turn their iPhone or Android device into a controller, and play right on their Samsung Smart TV.

Amazon Luna expanded to Canada last month and offers three monthly subscription options starting from $12.99 CAD per month.

Click here to learn more about Amazon Luna and click here to buy a Luna Controller on Amazon.ca.

