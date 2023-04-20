Apple’s M3 Chip to Enter Mass Production Later this Year

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s next-gen M3 SoC will enter mass production in the second half of 2023 (via MacRumors).

M3 chips

Last year at WWDC, Apple unveiled its M2 chip that debuted in a new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, we might not see an M3 release this year.

Kuo noted in a tweet earlier today that M3 chip production is expected to begin “slightly ahead” of the M3 Pro and M3 Max, though still months away.

Apple plans to use its M3 chip in future models of:

  • 13-inch MacBook Air
  • 13-inch MacBook Pro
  • 24-inch iMac
  • Mac mini

Whereas the higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are expected to be used in:

  • 14-inch MacBook Pro
  • 16-inch MacBook Pro

The company is planning to release its next-generation MacBook Pro models in early 2024, as reported previously by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple’s M3 chip is expected to be manufactured based on Apple chipmaking partner TSMC’s latest 3nm process, compared to 5nm for the M2 chip.

