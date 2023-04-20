Rogers Hires Former ISED Minister as Executive Shuffle Continues

Summary:

Rogers adds former ISED Minister Navdeep Bains and more to executive team.

Appointments aim to bolster corporate affairs, digital economy, and brand management.

Following merger, ex-Shaw executives Brad Shaw and Trevor English join Rogers’ Board.

Rogers has announced key appointments to its executive leadership team, focusing on corporate affairs, transformation, and brand communication.

Navdeep Bains has been named Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, with his role concentrating on enhancing connectivity in rural and remote Indigenous communities across Canada. He will also lead Public Policy and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts, prioritizing the digital economy, low-income family access, and climate change action.

Bains previously held roles at CIBC and more notably–was Canada’s former Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, just over two years ago. The former minister likely still has lots of contacts on Parliament Hill.

In January 2021, Bains suddenly retired as ISED Minister under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, noting he would spend more time with family, while choosing not to run again in the next federal election. Current Minister François-Philippe Champagne took over Bains’ portfolio, which included decisions directly related to Rogers and other big telecoms.

Zoran Stakic has been appointed Chief Transformation Officer, joining Rogers from Shaw, where he served as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technology Officer for five years. With 25 years of experience in network technology, product development, and tech operations, Stakic will focus on integrating Shaw and Rogers products and services to ensure a smooth transition for customers.

Terrie Tweddle takes on the role of Chief Brand and Communications Officer, responsible for advancing the company’s brand and reputation. Tweddle, who previously worked at Rogers from 2008 to 2020, has 25 years of experience in brand and reputation management, communications, public affairs, and corporate social responsibility.

“Over the past 16 months, our senior leadership team has led the turnaround of our performance, closed a historic merger with Shaw, and created strong momentum in the marketplace. Today, I am pleased to add three new members to our senior team who will play a critical role in our growth agenda,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO of Rogers in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

As for departures, Ted Woodhead will be leaving Rogers, and his role as Chief Regulatory and Government Affairs Officer, with Marisa Wyse assuming Regulatory Affairs responsibilities.

Woodhead took on his new role back in January 2022, previously as the senior vice president of Regulatory Affairs (he’s also previously spent 15 years at Telus).

In addition to these leadership changes, Brad Shaw and Trevor English, both formerly of Shaw, have joined the Rogers Board of Directors.