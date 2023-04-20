Viaplay Launches on Roku Devices in Canada, US and UK

Summary:

International entertainment provider Viaplay, has signed a multi-year partnership with Roku, to make its streaming service accessible to subscribers in the US, Canada, and the UK, as of today. This collaboration comes on the heels of Viaplay’s addition to The Roku Channel’s US Premium Subscriptions line-up in December.

“Roku makes it easy for users to find diverse international content such as Viaplay’s renowned Nordic Noir premium dramas, on a platform that supports cutting edge search features and functionality. This new partnership brings the best of the Nordics to Roku customers in the US, Canada and the UK, and Viaplay’s attractive sports offering to our users in the UK,” said Mary-Anne Taylor, Director International Content Distribution at Roku, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Viaplay subscribers in Canada and the U.S. now have access to over 1,500 hours of content, including acclaimed series and films, Nordic Noir dramas, young adult shows, historical dramas, documentaries, and more, on Roku devices.

The Sweden-based streaming service is also available in the UK, where viewers can access popular titles and live sports events such as UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers, LaLiga, and NHL games.

“This multi-year partnership makes it even easier for audiences in Viaplay’s three newest markets to subscribe to our unique service. Roku has outstanding reach and brand recognition among viewers. Launching on Roku devices will bring Viaplay directly to many more fans of top-quality international storytelling – both those who love Nordic Noir and those who just don’t know it yet – and to sports supporters across the UK,” said Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, North America & Viaplay Select, in an issued statement.

Viaplay is currently supported by various devices and platforms and is available as a direct-to-consumer app in 13 countries, on major Smart TV brands; iOS and Android smartphones and tablets; Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV; PC and Mac; and now Roku devices.

