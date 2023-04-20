‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Streams on Disney+ May 19 [TRAILER]

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

White men can t jump

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming comedy remake of “White Men Can’t Jump,” scheduled to begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in Canada on May 19, 2023.

The modern take on the 1992 classic film highlights the streetball hustling culture in Los Angeles. It stars Sinqua Walls as Kamal, a former promising player whose career was derailed, and Jack Harlow, making his movie debut as Jeremy, an ex-star whose injuries impacted his career. The two players, initially polar opposites, discover they have more in common than they initially thought.

Man, seeing this trailer makes me feel old after remembering the original movie with Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes from 1992 (where you at Passenger 57?).

White men can t jump poster

Directed by Calmatic, the film features Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock, and Lance Reddick. Kenya Barris and Doug Hall penned the script, with Barris and Paul Hall producing. Executive producers include Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, Calmatic, Doug Hall, E. Brian Dobbins, and James Powers.

Check out the first trailer for the “White Men Can’t Jump” remake below–click here to sign up for Disney+ to stream it next month:

YouTube video

Here’s the original 1992 movie trailer below:

YouTube video

