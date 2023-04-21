How to Watch: Blue Jays vs Yankees Live Stream on Apple TV+

Tonight the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the New York Yankees, a game that will be exclusively on Apple TV+. The Jays versus Yankees game will not be televised on Sportsnet.

This exclusive MLB broadcast will be on Apple TV+ as part of Friday Night Baseball, a weekly doubleheader exclusively for subscribers of Apple’s streaming service.

Last March, Apple and MLB signed a deal to offer Friday Night Baseball for fans in Canada and the USA, including a live stream with game replays, news, analysis and more.

What time will tonight’s April 21 Blue Jays vs Yankees game start? The game kicks off at 4pm PDT/7pm EDT.

Also playing tonight on Apple TV+? The Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves, also starting at 4pm PDT/7pm EDT.

The next Toronto Blue Jays broadcast on Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball takes place on May 19, 2023.

You can click here to watch the Blue Jays versus Yankees game on Apple TV+ for free, if you’re a subscriber. Apple is offering a free two-month trial for new users by visiting here.