Watch: Buying Every Apple MacBook Ever [VIDEO]

Tech YouTuber Arun “Mrwhosetheboss” Maini recently bought and showed off “every MacBook ever.”

The endeavour supposedly cost about $30,000 USD.

Between the Mac Portable from 1989 and the M2 Max MacBook Pro from earlier this year, Apple bumped up performance by an estimated 11,000 times.

In a recently published video, renowned tech YouTuber Arun “Mrwhosetheboss” Maini showcased and detailed his impressions of what he called “every MacBook ever.”

What we know as the MacBook today arguably started with the Mac Portable, which Apple launched all the way back in 1989. While Maini didn’t get his hands on every laptop Apple has ever made, the YouTuber spent $30,000 USD to procure and show off 16 major iterations and refreshes that shaped the MacBook line.

From 1989’s Mac Portable to the 2008 MacBook, which went on to become the best-selling MacBook of all time, Mrwhosetheboss covered the following models:

Mac Portable (1989)

PowerBook 100 (1991)

PowerBook 500 (1994)

PowerBook G3 (1997)

iBook (1999)

PowerBook G4 (2001)

MacBook (2006)

MacBook Pro (2006)

MacBook Air (2008)

MacBook (2008)

MacBook Pro Retina Display (2012)

MacBook (2015)

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2016)

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019)

M1 Max MacBook Pro (2021)

M2 Max MacBook Pro (2023)

Check out Mrwhosetheboss’s full video below:

According to the YouTuber, performance increased approximately 11,000 times between the Mac Portable and the M2 Max MacBook Pro, which Apple unveiled earlier this year. Apple’s transition to custom chips for Macs in 2020 brought some of the biggest bumps, not only in performance but also in user experience.

Apple is reportedly working on a slew of new Macs, including a 15-inch MacBook Air and the first Mac Pro with Apple Silicon. Over the weekend, references to three new Mac models were spotted in the Find My app.