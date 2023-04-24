BMW Digital Key Plus Expands to Android, Beyond Apple Devices

Summary:

BMW Digital Key Plus now available for Android users, including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones.

Offers high convenience and security with ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, virtually eliminating the risk of relay attacks.

Digital Key Plus can be set up using the My BMW App, allowing vehicle access sharing with up to five other users on Android or iOS devices.

BMW announced today that its Digital Key Plus technology, previously exclusive to Apple devices, is now available for Android users.

Owners of Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, along with select older models, can now enjoy the convenience of unlocking, locking, and starting their BMW vehicles without removing their phones from their pockets.

The expanded compatibility is a significant step towards BMW’s goal of offering identical functionality across all platforms. According to the company on Monday, it said, “the next important development stage on the way to this goal is now to be able to offer the full range of comfort access functions on Android devices.”

Digital Key Plus uses ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to provide high convenience and high security. This digital radio technology allows for precise localization and maximum security, virtually eliminating the risk of relay attacks.

BMW collaborated with key partners to establish the UWB specifications as a global standard for the automotive industry through the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC).

Owners can set up BMW Digital Key Plus using the My BMW App and share access to their vehicle with up to five other users on either Android or iOS devices. The Express Mode feature adds further convenience by allowing users to lock, unlock, and start their vehicles without unlocking their phones, even up to five hours after the phone’s battery has drained completely.

Digital Key Plus is available in vehicles produced from November 2022, and a future remote software upgrade will expand its compatibility to Digital Key Plus-capable vehicles produced before November 2022.

What Android devices are compatible with Digital Key Plus technology? Samsung Galaxy S23+, S23 Ultra, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold3, Note20 Ultra (in markets with Samsung Wallet), and Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro (running Android 13.1 or later).

As for Apple devices, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max or later and Apple Watch Series 5 or later work with BMW Digital Key Plus, specifically those with Apple’s U1 chip and running iOS 15 and watchOS 8 or later.

As for BMW Digital Key, it requires at least iOS 13.6 and watchOS 6.2.8 or later and can only be used with Teleservices (SA 6AE) and Comfort Access (SA 322 or SA 3DK).

You’ll need to pay extra to BMW to use its Digital Key Plus feature, but now it’s available for both Android and iPhone. Who’s going to be opening their wallet?