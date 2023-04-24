SkipTheDishes, Tinx Launch Chipotle Delivery in Canada

Usman Qureshi
2 seconds ago

Chipotle is now available for pick up or delivery through the SkipTheDishes app and website in Ontario and British Columbia.

SkipTheDishes chipotle delivery

To celebrate the big launch, Skip is joining forces with celebrity creator Christina Najjar aka Tinx, by making her signature Tinx Bowl available exclusively on SkipTheDishes.

The Tinx Bowl will be available on the network for a limited time from April 28th until April 30th.

Moreover, Canadians will also enjoy a $0 delivery fee starting April 27th until May 10th on all Chipotle orders on SkipTheDishes over $25.Tinx bowl order online chipotle

Tinx’ signature chicken bowl features extra fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce, and a side of guac.

“I can’t wait for my Canadian fam to try the Tinx Bowl, now available for the first time ever in Canada,” says Tinx. “”When it comes to food, there’s nothing quite like the convenience of having your favorites delivered.”

“SkipTheDishes gives our guests in British Columbia and Ontario more access to our real food than ever before,” said Chipotle Canada’s Anat Davidzon.

Head over to the Skip app or website to place your Chipotle order, and get a taste of the exclusive Tinx Bowl for a limited time.

