Bell and Telus Canada/USA Roaming Plans Just Got More Expensive

For customers looking for a Canada/USA ‘unlimited’ data plan, the 100GB plan from Bell and Telus has increased in price.

According to a change on late Monday evening on the Bell website, iPhone in Canada can confirm the price has increased by $5 to $110 per month (previously $105).

Known as the Ultimate 100 Canada/USA plan, this shareable plan with 100GB data at 5G+ speeds includes unlimited calling in Canada and the USA, along with unlimited international texting. It also includes Crave Mobile for 24 months.

The Telus Unlimited CAN-USA 100 5G+ plan is now also at $110 per month, for 100GB of data with speeds of up to 1 Gbps, along with unlimited talk, text and data in the USA.

As of writing, Rogers has yet to match Telus and Bell as its equivalent Infinite Premium plan remains at $105 per month. Expect that to change shortly thought, just a hunch.

The price increases come ahead of spring and summer travel and affect those seeking a plan that has USA roaming for voice and data built in.

Recently, Telus and Bell increased the price of their daily U.S. and international roaming plans.

These Canada/USA unlimited data plans were only introduced on March 1, 2023, and we’re already seeing them increase in price.

Travellers are better off using an eSIM provider such as Airalo (save 10% off with coupon IPHONEINCANADA until Dec. 31, 2023) or Keepgo (get 3GB free) to buy data for cheaper prices than roaming with your provider. Use an app such as TextNow for free voice and regular texting, then use the eSIM data for iMessage voice/audio and FaceTime calls.