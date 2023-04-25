Kensington Announces Laptop Docking Station Series Expansion

Kensington is announcing a small series of new laptop docking stations. A batch of new plug-and-play docking stations has been announced to help build a unified experience whether working from home or at the office.

Using one of the Kensington docking stations, users can connect multiple devices and accessories, creating a more diverse office setup between their laptops, monitors and more. USB-enabled accessories can be plugged into a docking station which in turn plugs into a compatible laptop using the USB-C port. In this new series announcement, Kensington reveals the SD5760T Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station and SD4810P USB-C 5Gbps Triple Video Driverless Dock. Plus, a new USB-A to USB-C dock hub has been revealed as well.

The SD5760T Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station is compatible with MacBooks, Surface devices, as well as other laptops supporting Thunderbolt 4. It provides high-speed SD5760T data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps for video, audio, etc. Additionally, daisy chain support enables SSD compatibility as well as monitors and Thunderbolt devices. Kensington also announces that the docking station provides up to 96W of power and supports up to one 8K monitor or two 4K displays.

Kensington’s SD5760T Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station features a number of ports, creating a 13-in-1 device. This includes two HDMI ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 5Gbps ports, one Gigabit Ethernet port, one audio combo jack, and two UHS-II 4.0 SD and Micro SD card readers.

More information on the SD5760T can be found here.

Kensington is also introducing its SD4810P USB-C 5Gbps Triple Video Driverless Dock. It’s said that this docking station is designed for all USB-C-enabled Windows laptops. While running Windows 10 or above, the SD4810P dock can provide transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. Up to 85W of power is supported for any Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, or USB-C-enabled laptop that supports Power Delivery.

The SD4810P is a 11-in-1 docking station, offering four USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, two USB-C 3.2 Gen1 ports, two audio combo jacks, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. This dock can support up to three monitors via its VGA port, HDMI 1.4 port, and DP++ 1.2 port.

More information on the SD4810P can be found here.

Finally, Kensington reveals its new CH1200 USB-C 10Gbps 4-Port Hub. With this device, users can connect up to four USB-A accessories to their USB-C-enabled laptop or docking station. It’s compatible with Mac devices, Windows, and Chrome. The CH1200 offers data speeds of up to 10Gbps and 5V of charging. Ideally, users can connect headsets, hard drives, smartphones, etc. to the CH1200.