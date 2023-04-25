Peloton Bike Rental Program Now Available in Canada

Peloton is extending its Peloton Rental program to the Canadian market, after launching the program in the U.S. last year. The program, which offers low upfront costs and no long-term commitments, aims to make Peloton more accessible to a broader audience.

Starting immediately, Canadians in select provinces can rent the original Peloton Bike for $129 CAD/month or the Peloton Bike+ for $169 CAD/month.

These monthly fees include Peloton Membership, granting access to a wide variety of live and on-demand fitness classes, such as strength, yoga, meditation, cycling, and running.

“We take incredible pride in offering a world class fitness experience to our Members through both our hardware and software,” said Daegan Benison, General Manager, Peloton Rental, in a statement on Tuesday. “The Peloton Rental program is a value-conscious option for which we’ve found success in the US, with 60 percent of renters telling us they would not have joined Peloton without this flexible offering. Expanding into the Canadian market was a natural next step as we continue to grow the rental program and make our brand accessible to new audiences.”

Peloton Rental is available to Canadians in all regions where Peloton currently delivers. The program allows for free returns at any time, and participants can choose to continue renting indefinitely or purchase the Bike/Bike+ during their rental period.

Monthly rentals are usually a good option for equipment such as bike trainers and treadmills, because fitness goals are hard to maintain long term and this hardware is particularly expensive. Some people go ‘gung-ho’ for the first month or so, then exercise equipment turns into expensive coat racks. How many people still have COVID-19 fitness equipment collecting dust right now?

Aside from the monthly cost, there’s also a one-time set-up fee of $250 for both the Peloton Bike and Bike+ rentals.