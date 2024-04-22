Pluto TV Launches Realmadrid TV Channel in Canada

Pluto TV has expanded its offerings by introducing the Realmadrid TV channel in Canada.

Starting today, Canadian fans of the iconic Spanish football club, Real Madrid C.F., can immerse themselves in exclusive content related to one of the world’s most celebrated clubs.

The newly launched Realmadrid TV channel will host a wide variety of programming centred on Real Madrid, including the latest news, in-depth interviews with players, coaches, and team staff, magazine-style shows, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Viewers will get access to expert analysis, documentaries detailing the club’s storied history, detailed player profiles, and significant moments that have shaped the team’s legacy. The channel will also feature reruns of classic matches and replays of recent games. Fans can find the channel listed under the “Sports” Category on Pluto TV.

Known affectionately as “Los Blancos” due to their iconic all-white uniforms, Real Madrid enjoys a massive global following, boasting over 500 million supporters worldwide and holding the title of the most followed soccer club on social media. Retired football star Cristiano Ronaldo is the club’s all-time leading scorer with 450 goals in 438 matches.

Pluto TV Canada is a free ad-powered streaming service from Paramount, offering viewers hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of on-demand titles. The service is available on the web, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, free without registration required.