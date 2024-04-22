Apple Nears FIFA Global TV Rights Deal for Soccer Tourney: Report

FIFA is on the verge of finalizing a worldwide television rights agreement with Apple for an upcoming major soccer tournament, set to debut next summer in the United States.

Sources familiar with the negotiations, according to the New York Times, indicate the deal could be made public within the month.

The tournament would be a World Cup-style competition for top international teams lasting one month. It was initially slated for China in 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. This marks a significant pivot in FIFA’s strategy, led by its president, Gianni Infantino.

The potential agreement with Apple might value at only a fraction of the $4 billion FIFA originally anticipated. Concerns have been raised within FIFA regarding the exclusivity of the event to Apple TV+ subscribers, with no clear indication if any free-to-air rights will be included.

Apple previously landed a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer at $2.5 billion for global streaming rights, signed back in 2022.

FIFA is still seeking $150 million for sponsorship packages, but it’s unclear which advertisers are ready to sign on.

The deal with Apple, if successful, would be FIFA’s first single worldwide contract and could provide the tournament with a significant boost in reach, given the extend of Apple TV+. FIFA’s decision to schedule the tournament from June 15 to July 13, 2025, has drawn blowback from players unions for not giving them a heads up before announcing the event.