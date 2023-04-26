How to Add New Faces to Apple Watch via iPhone [VIDEO]

A new Apple support video on YouTube explains how you can personalize your Apple Watch with a face customized to work best for you.

It’s easy to customize and add new faces via the Face Gallery on your iPhone. You can choose different designs, adjust the colors, and add complications to your watch face.

To customize the watch face directly on your Apple Watch:

Press the Digital Crown until your watch face is displayed. Touch and hold the display. Swipe left or right to choose a watch face, then tap Edit. Swipe left or right to select a feature, then turn the Digital Crown to change it. For example, you might change the color of the second hand or the markings on the watch face. Swipe all the way to the left to edit complications. Tap a complication to select it, then turn the Digital Crown to review available complication options. When you’re finished, press the Digital Crown to save your changes. Tap the watch face to set it as your current face.

To learn how to add and customize faces for Apple Watch using your iPhone, check out the video below.