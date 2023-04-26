How to Add New Faces to Apple Watch via iPhone [VIDEO]

A new
Apple support video on YouTube explains how you can personalize your Apple Watch with a face customized to work best for you.
It’s easy to customize and add new faces via the Face Gallery on your iPhone. You can choose different designs, adjust the colors, and add complications to your watch face.
To customize the watch face directly on your Apple Watch:
Press the Digital Crown until your watch face is displayed.
Touch and hold the display.
Swipe left or right to choose a watch face, then tap Edit.
Swipe left or right to select a feature, then turn the Digital Crown to change it. For example, you might change the color of the second hand or the markings on the watch face.
Swipe all the way to the left to edit complications. Tap a complication to select it, then turn the Digital Crown to review available complication options.
When you’re finished, press the Digital Crown to save your changes.
Tap the watch face to set it as your current face.
To learn how to add and
customize faces for Apple Watch using your iPhone, check out the video below.
VIDEO
Other articles in the category: News
How to Customize Settings for AirPods, AirPods Pro [VIDEO]
Apple has shared another useful video on its YouTube support channel, detailing the features, settings, and customizable options on your AirPods.
Celebrate National Bubble Tea Day in Canada with DoorDash
Bubble Tea, also known as Boba Tea, is a Taiwanese drink that’s seen increased popularity in recent years because of its unique taste and flavour choices.
Microsoft Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 Now Rolling Out Globally
Summary: Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 enables seamless connectivity between Windows PCs and iOS devices. Users gain basic iOS support for calls, messages, contacts, and iPhone photo access on their PC. By mid-May, all Windows 11 users can access the feature with an easy setup process. Microsoft has announced the global rollout of...