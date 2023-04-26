Apple Shares Preview of New MixC Shenzhen Store

Apple MixC Shenzhen, the second store in the vibrant city of China, is set to open its doors on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

The store will serve as an accessible and inclusive space for Apple team members and the local community. Customers wil be able explore the latest Apple products and accessories.

Apple MixC Shenzhen features a Padang Light stone floor and a timber veneer-clad wall, sustainably sourced within China, maximizing visibility within the store.

The new Shenzhen Apple Store also has an Apple Pickup station, offering the best of online and in-store shopping experiences for customers.

This dedicated area makes it easier for customers in China to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. The store has over 150 highly trained retail team members who collectively speak 10 languages.

Today at Apple programming at Apple MixC Shenzhen will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalized experience, similar to the newly opened Apple Saket in Delhi, India.

Programming will feature a powerful curation of Apple-led sessions across photography, videography, art and design, music, and coding.

Apple MixC Shenzhen is the 55th Apple Store location in the region, and the fourth store in the Guangdong province of China.