Apple Saket, India’s Second Apple Store Now Open in Delhi

Apple has today officially opened its doors to Apple Saket, the iPhone maker’s second Apple Store in India in the heart of New Delhi.

Earlier this week, the company opened its first retail store in India, Apple BKC, located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex district, which also saw CEO Tim Cook in attendance.

The new retail location in country’s capital is presented in a roundtable-style format for an even more personalized experience.

For photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers, Apple Saket has a diverse offering of Today at Apple sessions such as:

Skills: Getting Started with iPhone

Tips: Edit Your Photos on iPhone

Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji

Skills: Personalizing Your Apple Watch

Tips: Capture Ideas on iPad

Participants can register for a Today at Apple session at apple.com/in/today/saket.

To celebrate the grand opening, customers can also download exclusive Apple Saket wallpapers, and listen to a specially curated Apple Music Saket playlist.