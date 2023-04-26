Here are PlayStation Plus Monthly Games: May 2023

PlayStation Plus monthly games have been announced for May 2023, as detailed in a blog post written by Adam Michel, Director, Content Acquisition & Operations on Wednesday.

Check out what’s coming below in May to PlayStation Plus members:

GRID Legends – Available on: PS4, PS5

Experience a high-stakes driving adventure with an immersive narrative, starring Ncuti Gatwa in an extended reality production. Face fierce rivalries, paddock politics, and on-track drama as you navigate the world of Ravenwest Motorsport.

Chivalry 2 – Available on: PS4, PS5

Engage in the ultimate medieval battlefield in this multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Choose from 4 classes and 12 subclasses with unique weapons and abilities, and participate in stunning 64-player cinematic battles. The PS5 version runs in 4K at 60fps.

Descenders – Available on: PS4

Enjoy a fast-paced extreme downhill biking game with an in-depth physics system for precise control of your rider. Tackle procedurally generated levels featuring different jumps, slopes, and hillbombs each time you play. Earn special mutators, customize your rider, and build your online Rep system with new bikes and gear.

Also, PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, May 1 to download Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron to their game library.

As for these May 2023 games, you can download them starting May 2 to June 6, 2023, for PlayStation Plus members.