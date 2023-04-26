Here are PlayStation Plus Monthly Games: May 2023

How to Add New Faces to Apple Watch via iPhone [VIDEO]
You can personalize your Apple Watch with a face customized to work best for you. It’s easy to customize new faces in the Face Gallery on your iPhone.
PlayStation Plus monthly games have been announced for May 2023, as detailed in a blog post written by Adam Michel, Director, Content Acquisition & Operations on Wednesday.
Check out what’s coming below in May to PlayStation Plus members:
GRID Legends – Available on: PS4, PS5
Chivalry 2 – Available on: PS4, PS5
Descenders – Available on: PS4
Also, PlayStation Plus members have until Monday, May 1 to download Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron to their game library.
As for these May 2023 games, you can download them starting May 2 to June 6, 2023, for PlayStation Plus members.