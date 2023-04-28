Animated Series Frog and Toad Premieres on Apple TV+, Now Available in Canada

The new animated series Frog and Toad has premiered on Apple TV+. Based on long beloved Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning books, Frog and Toad is a series geared towards kids and families, now available to stream in Canada.

The Frog and Toad easy-read kid’s books first began publishing in 1970. Now, the two titular anthropomorphic characters are making their Apple TV+ debut. The kid’s books depicted both characters on various adventures with the core message of being kind to one another. “Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different,” the show’s description reads.

“Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!”

Frog and Toad has cast Academy Award winner Nat Faxon as Frog and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson as Toad. Additionally, the animated series includes a voice cast comprised of Ron Funches, Fortune Feimster, Cole Escola, Aparna Nancherla, John Hodgman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Tom Kenny, Selene Luna, Margaret Cho and Betsy Sodaro.

Rob Hoegee is serving as showrunner of the series with Titmouse Inc. handling the animation. Hoegee is also an executive producer alongside Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.