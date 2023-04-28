Best Mother’s Day Gifts and Presents for 2023 [Canada]

Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and if you haven’t settled on a gift for your mom, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top picks for tech gifts this Mother’s Day:

Apple.ca Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

It’s been a while since Apple launched any new products, although the tech giant is expected to unveil its first-ever AR/VR headset and a 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC in June. However, that’s not to say what Apple currently has on offer wouldn’t make for excellent Mother’s Day gifts.

Take the 10th-generation iPad Apple launched in October, for example. Whether it be content consumption or those all-important video calls that keep you in touch with her when you’re away from home, the 10.9-inch iPad does it well and could be the perfect gift for mom this Mother’s Day.

If mom keeps losing her keys or wallet, an AirTag or two could also be the perfect Mother’s Day gift for her. Check out some of the best Apple gifts for Mother’s Day 2023 below:

The 10th-gen iPad can currently also be had for $599 from Amazon.ca. If mom already has an iPhone 14, some extra protection for her pricey phone could also be the way to go. In that case, you might want to pick up an Ultra Hybrid or Tough Armor Mag case from Spigen.

Dyson Gift Ideas

If mom likes to stay on top of her hair game, Dyson’s hair drying and styling solutions could make excellent gifts for her. What’s more, if she happens to be a dog or cat mom, Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer is also perfect for drying pets quickly.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler: Must-Have for Mom

But more importantly, for husbands that want to give their wives the best hair technology in the business, the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is the all-in-one device you’ve been waiting for. It can replace a standalone Dyson hair dryer and includes a variety of attachments for styling, curling and shaping hair. Want voluptuous curls or hair volume for date night? Your wife will love the Airwrap as it’s also small enough and portable to take on your vacations.

The great thing about the Airwrap multi-styler is it can be used right out of the shower on wet hair, so you go from drying hair to styling all at the same time–with just one device. Dyson’s hair tech dries faster and better than the rest, and this styler as a Mother’s Day gift will be hard to beat, guaranteed to bring a smile to mom’s face. Various colourways are available plus you get a travel pouch and carrying case for all the accessories.

Take a look at our top picks for Dyson gift ideas this Mother’s Day below:

Sonos Speakers

Whether mom wants to host watch parties or simply listen to her TV more clearly, you could surprise her with an amazing audio setup from Sonos this Mother’s Day. Sonos has plenty of options to choose from, so take a look at some of our favourite picks below, including the newest Era 300 and Era 100 speakers:

In addition, you can also consider the Sonos Roam SL for an excellent-sounding portable speaker that only costs $199.

Amazon Fire TV Devices

Amazon’s Fire TV devices can turn any television into a smart screen that can connect to the internet and access streaming services (and more), making them perfect for anyone holding on to an older, not-so-smart TV. They even let you use Alexa to control your TV with your voice.

Amazon regularly sells its Fire TV sticks at a discount, so if you’re looking to get one as a Mother’s Day gift, be on the lookout for potential deals.

iRobot Roomba Automatic Vacuums

iRobot has a premium line-up of products that are the perfect time-saver and helpful hand to have around the home, giving you back more time to spend

with mom. Check out some sales on right now…

Kindle Scribe