How to Crop and Straighten Photos on Mac [VIDEO]

In a new YouTube support video, Apple has explained how a photo that’s crooked or has incorrect perspective can be easily edited right on your Mac.

Using the Photos app on your Mac, you can crop a photo to improve its composition or eliminate unwanted parts of the image.

You can quickly crop it to a preset or custom aspect ratio, or you can constrain the photo to its original aspect ratio. Similarly, you can also straighten photos that were taken at an angle unintentionally.

Here’s how you can crop or straighten photos on your Mac:

In the Photos app on your Mac, double-click the photo, then click Edit in the toolbar. Click Crop in the toolbar. Do any of the following: Crop or straighten the photo automatically: Click Auto.

Crop manually: Drag the selection rectangle to enclose the area you want to keep in the photo.

Crop to specific proportions: Click the aspect ratio you want in the sidebar.

Flip the image: Click Flip to flip the image horizontally. Option-click to flip the image vertically.

Straighten the image: Drag the Straighten, Vertical, or Horizontal sliders to adjust the angle of the photo.

Remove the current cropping or straightening changes: Click Reset. When finished making changes, click Done to save.

Check out the video below for a better idea.