Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Now Available [VIDEO]

Nintendo’s limited edition Switch OLED console with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom colours is now available for purchase in Canada from retailers, including Amazon.ca.

This Nintendo Switch OLED with colour ways from the upcoming game was announced last month and is priced at $469.99 in Canada. The design incorporates the familiar Hylian Crest from the game on the front of the dock, adding a touch of Zelda magic.

This Zelda version of the Nintendo Switch OLED launches ahead of the May 12th launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There’s also a Pro Controller available in the same colour way for $99.99 CAD, along with a carrying case for $32.99 CAD.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model has a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable not included), 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio capabilities in handheld and tabletop modes.

Check out an unboxing of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED below: