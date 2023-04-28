How to Use PS5 DualSense Edge Controller with Apple TV

Austin Blake
1 min ago

The DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5 is Sony’s first-ever high-performance, with software-based customization options.

Ps5 controller dualsense edge

You can remap or deactivate specific buttons on the DualSense Edge PS5 controller to create a completely personalized controller experience.

Each trigger is adjustable with options to tailor travel distance and dead zones to your preference. You can even reduce travel distance of the triggers for faster inputs.

And once you’ve found your ideal control settings, you can save them to unique profiles and swap between them on the fly.

If you already own a PS5 with a DualSense Edge wireless controller, it’s a great idea to pair it with the Apple TV as well.

Apple TV 4K

Follow the steps below to connect your Playstation 5 controller with your Apple TV.

Step 1:

Open the “Settings” app on your Apple TV

Step 2:

Now scroll down to “Remotes and Devices”

Step 3:

Here, you need to select “Bluetooth”

Step 4:

Once done, press and hold the sharing button and and PS button on your PS5 controller simultaneously for a few seconds

Step 5:

After a few seconds, the light bar will start flashing blue and you will see the PS5 controller appear on the Apple TV to connect

Step 6:

Select the PS5 controller to complete the pairing.

Do you already use the Playstation 5 controller with your Apple TV.

