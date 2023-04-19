Google ‘Pixel Fold’ Smartphone Priced at $1,700 USD All But Confirmed

Summary:

We’ve already seen what appeared to be Google Pixel Fold marketing images, and now we’re again hearing the rumoured foldable smartphone from the tech giant is slated to debut in June.

That’s according to unnamed sources speaking with CNBC, that report the Pixel Fold will debut at the Google I/O developer conference on May 10, in what looks to be an effort to challenge Samsung’s foldable smartphones.

The Pixel Fold, codenamed “Felix” internally, boasts the “most durable hinge on a foldable” phone, according to the documents seen by CNBC.

With a price tag of $1,700 USD ($2,280 CAD), it will compete directly with Samsung’s $1,799 USD Galaxy Z Fold 4. The documents also reveal that Google plans to market the Pixel Fold as water-resistant and pocket-sized, featuring a 5.8-inch external screen.

Images reviewed by CNBC show the phone opening like a book, unveiling a 7.6-inch tablet-sized screen, identical in size to its Samsung rival. Although slightly heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at 10oz, the Pixel Fold has a larger battery, with Google claiming a battery life of 24 hours, or up to 72 hours in low power mode.

Powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip, the same processor found in last year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, the Pixel Fold aims to provide a fully Google-made foldable phone experience. This includes exclusive features not available on all Android phones, such as photo editing options powered by the Tensor processor.

The launch comes amidst questions about Google and Samsung’s relationship. Alphabet shares dropped over 3.5% on Monday following a Times report suggesting that Samsung is considering switching its default search engine from Google to Microsoft’s Bing, potentially costing Google an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue.

To entice customers to choose the Pixel Fold, Google will offer incentives, according to the documents. These include a trade-in option for current Pixel, iPhone, or Android-powered phone users to receive a discount on the Pixel Fold, and a free Pixel Watch for those who purchase the foldable device. As expected, a Google spokesperson declined to comment on these reports.

Earlier this week, Front Page Tech said the Pixel Fold would debut on May 10 and be priced at $1,799 USD.

Are you ready to drop $2,280 CAD for one of the first foldable Google smartphones?