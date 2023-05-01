Charge Test: iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. OnePlus 11

YouTube channel PhoneBuff have just shared a new charge test video comparing the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and OnePlus 11.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max features the company’s custom A16 Bionic chip, 6GB of RAM, super-fast NVME storage, and a 4,323 mAh battery.

In comparison, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8/12GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Similarly, the Google Pixel 7 Pro with a Tensor G2 chip and the OnePlus 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 both feature 5,000mAh capacity batteries.

PhoneBuff‘s charging test not only evaluates just how fast these flagship smartphones charge, but also how long a 10-minute charge actually lasts.

Check out the video to find which of these devices resign supreme and don’t forget to leave a comment below.