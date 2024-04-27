Apple Ramps Up Talks with OpenAI for iPhone Features: Report

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Apple has revived discussions with OpenAI to potentially incorporate the its generative AI technology into upcoming iPhone features this year, claims sources speaking to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

These talks focus on adding OpenAI’s technology into iOS 18, which we will see previewed at WWDC in June. Sources indicated that the discussions are in early stages.

Earlier this year, Apple and OpenAI talked about making a deal but that never materialized. Now, sources say talks have ramped up.

At the same time, Apple is also negotiating with Google about the potential licensing of the latter’s Gemini AI chatbot. Apple hasn’t made a final decision yet but it is playing the field in negotiations, it seems.

iOS 18 will have new features based on Apple’s in-house generative AI. But Apple wants partners it seems to power an AI chatbot feature on the iPhone.

We’ll have to wait to see what Apple has in store with its generative AI on the iPhone at WWDC. Please make Siri smart again, Apple. Please.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Launches AI Essentials Course; Free Version for Teachers

Google has introduced a new course called AI Essentials, aimed at breaking down how to use artificial intelligence for professionals across various industries. Upon completion of the course, you’ll get a certificate that you can add to your resumé. Taught by AI experts actively working at Google, this course offers practical, hands-on training in using...
John Quintet
14 hours ago