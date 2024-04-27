Apple Ramps Up Talks with OpenAI for iPhone Features: Report

Apple has revived discussions with OpenAI to potentially incorporate the its generative AI technology into upcoming iPhone features this year, claims sources speaking to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

These talks focus on adding OpenAI’s technology into iOS 18, which we will see previewed at WWDC in June. Sources indicated that the discussions are in early stages.

Earlier this year, Apple and OpenAI talked about making a deal but that never materialized. Now, sources say talks have ramped up.

At the same time, Apple is also negotiating with Google about the potential licensing of the latter’s Gemini AI chatbot. Apple hasn’t made a final decision yet but it is playing the field in negotiations, it seems.

iOS 18 will have new features based on Apple’s in-house generative AI. But Apple wants partners it seems to power an AI chatbot feature on the iPhone.

We’ll have to wait to see what Apple has in store with its generative AI on the iPhone at WWDC. Please make Siri smart again, Apple. Please.