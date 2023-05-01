You Can Now Jailbreak iOS 16.4.1 with Palera1n 2.0.0 Beta 6

For those looking to jailbreak their iOS 16.4.1 iPhones and iPads can now do so with the latest Palera1n jailbreak release for A9-A11 devices.

For those who don’t have any previous experience with Palera1n, it is a semi-tethered checkm8 jailbreak for iOS devices. With the latest v2.0.0 beta 6 update, it brings the following changes:

iOS 16.4 – 16.4.1 jailbreak support

New rewritten loader app

Support for BindFS 16.0+

Baked with bakera1n (?)

While the hackers identified a few issues related to loader, they say it will be fixed in the next beta release.

Also, if you’re experiencing some issues relating to migration from old installs with rootless, you need to restrap when going from beta 5 -> beta 6.

To download and jailbreak iOS 16.4.1, grab the latest version of Palera1n using the following link.

Download Palera1n Jailbreak tool for 16.4 – 16.4.1

More details on how to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad with the latest Palera1n tool can be found on Github. We strongly advise you proceed with caution.