Twitter to Let Media Publishers Charge Per Article ‘with One Click’

Austin Blake
26 seconds ago

In a series of tweets, CEO Elon Musk has today detailed how Twitter will soon allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click.

Twitter

Musk said that starting next month, users will not need to sign up for a monthly subscription and pay a higher per article price. “Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public,” he added.

Last month, Twitter re-opened its Subscriptions program, allowing publishers and creators to monetize the content they create for the platform.

He also highlighted that Twitter won’t keep any of the money earned by creators for the next 1 year. “Our goal is to maximize creator prosperity,” Musk said.

Publishers on twitter can offer their followers subscriptions of any material, from longform text to hours long video.

“Just tap on “Monetization” in settings,” Musk wrote in an earlier tweet.

