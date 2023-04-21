Twitter Now Requires Advertisers to Have Verified Checkmarks

Summary:

Starting April 21, Twitter will require advertisers to have a verified checkmark to continue running ads on the platform.

The change comes just after Twitter started removing legacy verified checkmarks from profiles.

Businesses can get a verified checkmark by subscribing to Twitter Blue or the $1,000 per month Verified Organizations subscription, but some brands will get advertising access for free.

Twitter today started informing advertisers that only accounts with verified checkmarks would be allowed to continue advertising on the platform — reports TechCrunch.

“Starting April 21, your @account must have a verified checkmark or subscribe to either Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations to continue running ads on Twitter,” the social media giant said in an email to partners.

Moving forward, anyone on Twitter who wants to run an ad or promote a tweet will only be able to do so through an account with a verified checkmark. The move comes just after Twitter started removing legacy verified checkmarks from profiles.

“This change aligns with Twitter’s broader verification strategy: to elevate the quality of content on Twitter and enhance your experience as a user and advertiser. This approach also supports our ongoing efforts to reduce fraudulent accounts and bots,” the company explained.

Anyone on Twitter can get a verified checkmark by simply subscribing to the $10 CAD ($8 USD) per month Twitter Blue subscription, and brands can also subscribe to Business Verification with additional, enterprise-level perks for $1,000 CAD ($1,000 USD) per month. Twitter’s $1,000 Verified Organizations subscription is now available globally.

What’s more, Twitter is offering free organization verification with gold-coloured verified checkmarks to business accounts that spend more than $1,000 per month on advertising. The company noted that these accounts will continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to advertising on the platform.

Twitter has been on shaky terms with advertisers since Elon Musk took over late last year. In an internal document uncovered last month, Twitter outlined plans to verify its top 500 advertising partners and the 10,000 most-followed organizations for free.