‘Unable to Verify Security Response’ Error in iOS 16.4.1a, No Fix Yet

Today Apple released its first Rapid Security Response updates for iPhone, iPad and Mac, in iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1.

But it seems this roll out isn’t going too smoothly at the moment. Our experience with installing this Rapid Security Response on our iPhone 14 Pro Max result in an error that says, “Unable to Verify Security Response”. The pop-up reads, “iOS Security Response 16.4.1 (a) failed verification because you are no longer connected to the Internet.” Well guess what Apple, we are connected to the darn Internet.

The message says you can Retry or Remind Me Later. The Retry option results in the same error, over and over.

These Rapid Response Updates are smaller updates that can also be installed automatically, allowing Apple to bring minor security updates to users in a much faster fashion. This error shows up after you click “Install Now”, and enter in your iPhone passcode. A “verifying security response” message shows, then the “unable to verify” message above appears.

Are you having trouble with your Rapid Security Response update? This looks to be an issue on the server side and likely will be fixed soon. Possibly too many people updating at the same time? You’d think this would be tested by Apple before releasing it to the masses.