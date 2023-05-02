PRESTO Interac Debit Tap Payments Now Available in Ontario

Starting today, May 2, transit users across various participating municipal transit systems in Ontario can now use their Interac debit or credit cards for payments on PRESTO devices.

The participating transit systems include GO Transit, UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay in Mississauga, Oakville Transit, York Region Transit, and Para Transpo in Ottawa.

The expansion of payment options comes after PRESTO reported one million credit card taps on its devices since launching the credit card payment option in August 2022.

“We are thrilled to bring our customers yet another way to pay their transit fare with the addition of Interac debit payment now accepted on PRESTO devices across participating transit agencies,” said Barclay Hancock, Chief Payments Officer at Metrolinx, in a statement. “This is just another way we continue to innovate the PRESTO payment experience and make it easier to travel seamlessly across the region.”

Transit users can make payments using their physical debit cards, credit cards, or mobile wallets on smartphones and smartwatches, such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The fare for trips will vary based on travel methods and distances, and customers should be aware of any additional bank fees or transaction limits that may apply when using their debit cards for payments.

“Expanding Interac Debit to more transit authorities in the PRESTO network will provide transit riders across Ontario with a quick and convenient option to pay for a ride directly from their banking account,” said William Keliehor, Chief Commercial Officer at Interac Corp, in a statement.

He added that Interac is proud to support the needs of transit riders in Ontario, as nearly 30 million Canadians already use Interac Debit for day-to-day transactions.

Metrolinx is collaborating with the TTC to implement debit and credit card payment options for Toronto transit riders this summer. There are roughly 4.7 million active PRESTO customers in Ontario.

Last year, Metrolinx expanded contactless payments to more transit options, bringing tap payments to GO Transit, Brampton Transit, MiWay and Oakville Transit.