TCL 40 XE 5G Smartphone to Cost $320 in Canada, Includes Free TV

Continuing its mission to make 5G accessible to all Canadians, TCL is launching its latest 40 XE 5G smartphone at an affordable price point.

With the TCL 40 XE 5G, the company aims to deliver the benefits of 5G to those who may not have had access to it before, without compromising on specs.

Pricing

Starting at $320 CAD and launching on Wednesday, May 3, the TCL 40 XE 5G comes with some impressive features, making it a great option for budget-conscious consumers. The device will be available through all major carriers in Canada, including Bell, Virgin Plus, and Videotron.

Specifications

The TCL 40 XE 5G comes in Starlight Black/Noir étoilé and features NXTVISION technology, powering its 6.56″ HD+ display.

With a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz, the 40 XE ensures smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and improved screen responsiveness.

It has a slim, lightweight design with a powerful 5000 mAh battery for all-day performance. The phone has both face unlock and side-mounted fingerprint biometric security features.

With TCL 40 XE 5G, you get 128 GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, with expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-core 5G processor allows for faster uploads, smoother streaming, and easy multitasking.

The device boasts a rear triple camera system, with a 13MP camera, and additional 2MP depth and 2MP macro lenses. An 8MP front camera is capable of capturing video and taking photos with amazing detail.

TCL 40 XE 5G Free Gift Promo

To celebrate the launch tomorrow, TCL Canada is also offering a free gift with purchase, in the form of a TCL 32-inch Android TV.

Canadians can get the new TCL 40 XE 5G through major carriers starting tomorrow.