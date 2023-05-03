1Password Passkeys are Coming in June [VIDEO]

Starting in June, 1Password users will be able to create, store, manage, and use passkeys just like they do with passwords. This functionality will provide seamless access to all logins across devices, regardless of the type of credential being used.

1Password provided an update on the progress of its passkeys support today and shared a video on Wednesday. You can see how passkeys work with 1Password and Google, below:

Google today announced passkeys support for Google Account logins.

“Passkeys are the first authentication method that removes human error – delivering security and ease of use. With Google turning on passkey support today, more than 1.5 billion people around the world now have the opportunity to adopt passkeys,” said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password.

The partnership between Google and 1Password is expected to boost passkey adoption and encourage other companies to integrate passkey support into their websites and apps. Both Google and 1Password are board members of the FIDO Alliance, an open industry association that aims to reduce global reliance on passwords. Apple and Microsoft are also working alongside Google and the FIDO Alliance as well.

“As we actively work with other FIDO Alliance leaders to eliminate passwords, we’ll inevitably remove one of phishers’ biggest rewards – credentials. This is a tipping point for passkeys and making the online world safer,” added Shiner.

Passkeys essentially leverage the biometrics of devices, such as fingerprint readers or facial recognition to authenticate logins. For Apple users, it’s as easy as using Touch ID and Face ID to access logins, without the need to enter in passwords.