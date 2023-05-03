Google Pixel 7a Specs and Features Allegedly Leak

Last month we saw an alleged Google Pixel 7a leak, showcasing new colours grey, white and blue. Now, it appears these seem to be the real deal, if the latest alleged leaks are true.

According to images shared by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt on Tuesday, he shared what appear to be marketing details for the Pixel 7a, while also images of Google Pixel Buds Series A in Sky Blue as well.

For the Pixel 7a, the specs sheet shows it next to its predecessor the Pixel 6a and all display, camera, camera features, battery life and processor details compared.

The Pixel 7a will have the relatively same design and 6.1-inch display, but this time up to 90 Hz refresh rate, versus 60 Hz for the Pixel 6a.

On the camera front, we see an upgrade across the board to a 64MP wide lens, 13MP ultrawide lens and 13MP front camera. Camera features now include up to 8x zoom instead of 7x, while Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser and Night Sight features are highlighted.

As for battery life, we see wireless charging is now supported on Pixel 7a, which is also now powered by Tensor G2, the next version of Google’s in-house processor.

In the box, the Pixel 7a will include the phone itself, a SIM tool, Quick Switch adaptor and 1m USB-C to USB-C cable.

It’s unclear when Google will unveil its next crop of hardware updates but all eyes are on the company’s upcoming developer event, Google I/O, set for May 10, 2023.