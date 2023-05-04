Google Pixel Fold Unveiled: ‘May the Fold Be With You’ [VIDEO]

Google has just announced its Pixel Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone.

In a tweet titled, ‘May The Fold Be With You’, paying homage to May the 4th (to is ‘Star Wars Day’), Google shared a video of the Pixel Fold and it matches what recent leaks have uncovered.

We see the Pixel Fold opening wide like a book, while the back has three cameras and there’s also a front display.

“The first foldable phone engineered by Google,” reads the new Google Fold page on the company’s website. Google says we will find out more about this newest smartphone on May 10 at its I/O developer conference.

Above you can see the Pixel Fold in a short video teased by Google, showing how the device can be opened and closed. The device is set to compete against other foldable smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Huawei Mate XS 2. No pricing, specs or availability details were provided, other than showcasing what the design and hardware look like.

We’ll have full coverage of Google I/O on May 10—stay tuned.