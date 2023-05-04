How Apple’s Daisy Robot is Changing iPhone Recycling [VIDEO]

Apple’s iPhone recycling robot ‘Daisy’ has been playing a significant role in the tech giant’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

(Image source: Apple)

Now, the question of whether this robot is “Apple’s most important device yet” has been raised in a new behind-the-scenes look at its operations by YouTube channel Fully Charged Show (via 9to5Mac).

For those who aren’t familiar, it all began when Apple launched its first disassembly robot ‘Liam’ back in 2016, which could disassemble an iPhone 5S in 12 minutes.

A coupe of years later, Apple relaunched it as Daisy, a state-of-the-art robot that can process 23 different models in as little as 18 seconds. Today, it is capable of recycling up to 200 iPhones per hour, equating to 1.2 million iPhones per year

As opposed to its predecessor, Daisy can perform screw punching, freezing, as well as busting out batteries, sorting iPhone modules, and more.

According to Apple’s sustainability progress report for 2023, the iPhone is now made up of 20% recycled materials.

Apple says it is using Daisy to reduce mining and reach its goal of eventually making all new iPhones from 100% recycled materials.

Moreover, Apple is also making as much of the recycling intellectual property as possible open source to allow other companies to benefit from its advancements.

As the company continues to explore new methods of recycling technology, Daisy’s role in the process is set to become even more crucial.

Check out the latest behind-the-scenes video showing Daisy in action and let us know what you think.