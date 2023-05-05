Apple Shuns Solid-State Buttons on iPhone 15 Pro, Cirrus Logic Confirms

Apple’s audio and haptic components supplier Cirrus Logic has apparently confirmed in a shareholder letter that the iPhone 15 Pro will no longer feature solid-state buttons.

Last week, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that Apple has axed the idea of solid-state Power and Volume buttons for its upcoming flagship iPhone.

Kuo had previously suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro models would have two additional Taptic Engines to provide haptic feedback when pressing the solid-state buttons.

In today’s letter, Cirrus Logic stated, “That said, among the HPMS opportunities we have discussed, a new product that we mentioned in previous shareholder letters as being scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned.”

These comments have led industry experts to believe that the Cupertino tech giant has abandoned the feature due to unresolved technical issues (via MacRumors).

Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley noted in an investor note that the supplier’s comments likely rule out solid-state buttons.

“As we have limited visibility into our customer’s future plans for this product at this time, we are removing the revenue associated with this component from our internal model,” the company said.

Apple is Cirrus Logic’s largest customer and accounted for 79% of its revenue in the 2022 fiscal year.

Earlier rumours suggest that the Ring/Silent switch on the iPhone 15 will still be replaced with a button, and this button will be customizable like the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Moreover, tech analysts Jeff Pu and Shelly Chou said in a recent research note that Apple could delay solid-state buttons to next year’s iPhone 16 lineup